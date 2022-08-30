B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 262,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

