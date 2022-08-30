Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $82,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $488.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $516.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.42. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.61 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

