BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys $10,055.50 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $10,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,911.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BioSig Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
