BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys $10,055.50 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner acquired 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $10,055.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,911.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 22,438.64% and a negative return on equity of 253.64%. Analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

