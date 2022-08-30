BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

