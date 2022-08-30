Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Sells $10,101.24 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $10,101.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,955.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE APRN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $204.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.80. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $105,000.

Several brokerages have commented on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

