Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer Sells 3,532 Shares

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $21,086.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 20.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

