Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells $16,996.59 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $16,996.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blue Apron Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of APRN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth $7,272,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 471,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

