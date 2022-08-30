Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) General Counsel Sells $16,996.59 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Meredith L. Deutsch sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $16,996.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Blue Apron Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of APRN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APRN. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
