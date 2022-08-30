Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 211,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

