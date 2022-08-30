Brian J. Sereda Sells 30,820 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 30,820 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 123,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,033,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,144,515.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.25 and a twelve month high of 12.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.39.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

RGTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

