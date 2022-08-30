Barclays Raises British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,500

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,485 ($42.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market cap of £78.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,469.96. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,421.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,361.77.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

