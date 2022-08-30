Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after acquiring an additional 723,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after acquiring an additional 405,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

