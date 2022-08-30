Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.6% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,538,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.7% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

