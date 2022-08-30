BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $14,750.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,627,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,700,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $15,950.00.

On Monday, August 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $32,300.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $9,690.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

