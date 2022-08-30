C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $365,520.00 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

