Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,265 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

NYSE ELY opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.