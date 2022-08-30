Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider John D. Walker III Sells 5,000 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 664,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

