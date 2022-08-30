Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CENTA opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

