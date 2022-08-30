Charlean Gmunder Sells 2,591 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) COO Charlean Gmunder sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $15,468.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,799.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blue Apron Stock Up 2.6 %

APRN opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $204.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -2.80. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 545,680 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

