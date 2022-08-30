CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $65,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

