Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,381 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

