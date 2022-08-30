Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.94 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

