Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,769,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 417,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SBS opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

