Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BVN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

