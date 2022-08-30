Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $21.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

