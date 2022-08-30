CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

