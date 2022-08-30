Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $62,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ DH opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

