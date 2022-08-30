DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,514,000 after acquiring an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,288,000 after acquiring an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,406,000 after acquiring an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

