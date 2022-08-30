Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 121,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

