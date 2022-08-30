DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,865,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

