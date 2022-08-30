Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,133 shares of company stock valued at $105,627. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 1.2 %

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is 6.10. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.57 and a 12-month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Featured Articles

