Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DY opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

