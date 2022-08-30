ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore Buys 25,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.08.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.