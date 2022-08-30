Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $73,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $2,812,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $462.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

