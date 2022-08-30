FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson Buys 1,250 Shares

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Jeffery Anderson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $20,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. FAT Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.60%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

