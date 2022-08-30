Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,861,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $72,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $76.42.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.37%. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,180. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

