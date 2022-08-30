FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLNG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $36.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

