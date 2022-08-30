FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 33,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FORM opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

