freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.81% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

freenet Stock Performance

FNTN opened at €22.09 ($22.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.86. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($33.59).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

