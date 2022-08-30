Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

