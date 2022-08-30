Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 5,810,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 437,343 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

