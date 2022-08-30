GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 1,821 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

