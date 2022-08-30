GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 900 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

