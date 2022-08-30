GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farfetch by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,087 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Farfetch by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Farfetch stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

