GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Shares of ETN opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

