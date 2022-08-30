GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Camden National by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

