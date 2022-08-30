GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

IRDM opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

