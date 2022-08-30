GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 10,913 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,404,000 after buying an additional 533,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,808,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,767,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 181,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.