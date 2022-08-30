GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 6,106 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

