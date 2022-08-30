GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

