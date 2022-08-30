GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

About Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

